Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CoStar Group (CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2023 – CoStar Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/26/2023 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $98.00.

7/26/2023 – CoStar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $101.00.

7/25/2023 – CoStar Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/19/2023 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $104.00.

7/6/2023 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CSGP stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36.

Get CoStar Group Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.