Analysts Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins set a C$28.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.15.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

MFC stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.32. 615,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,872. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.81 and a 52-week high of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 124.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.64 billion.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.