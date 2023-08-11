Analysts Set Expectations for Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.62 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a net margin of 57.79% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $184,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $212,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $1,995,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.