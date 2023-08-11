Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $65.20

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,974 shares of company stock worth $5,767,471. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 710.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 112,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 557,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.86 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

