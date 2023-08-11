Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $46.83

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

