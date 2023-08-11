Analysts Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) PT at $10.33

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after buying an additional 492,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 474,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of YEXT stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
