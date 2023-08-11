Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $21,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.52. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

