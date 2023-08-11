Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down to $3.87

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $2.81. Angi shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,225,844 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ANGI

Angi Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,651,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Angi by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 960,834 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 16.3% in the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 522,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,616,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.