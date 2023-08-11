ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $3.62-4.11 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.65. 295,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,519.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,232,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,786,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,519.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,963. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

