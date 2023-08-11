ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $72.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. 79,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 99,380 shares.The stock last traded at $60.81 and had previously closed at $60.62.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,232,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,786,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,153,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,457 shares of company stock worth $6,488,963. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,007,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

