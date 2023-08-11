Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,180

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,270 ($16.23) to GBX 1,180 ($15.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($19.81) to GBX 1,350 ($17.25) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,230 ($15.72) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,083.83.

Antofagasta stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

