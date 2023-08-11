Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.28–$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

