Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,810,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 2,641,388 shares.The stock last traded at $30.73 and had previously closed at $27.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,857. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

