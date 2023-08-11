Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 102,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

