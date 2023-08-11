Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of APDN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,883. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

