Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $182.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $162.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.48. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,232,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

