Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $544,500.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 18.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

