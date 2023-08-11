Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of AAOI opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $463.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

