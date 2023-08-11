AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) EVP Kimberly Chainey Sells 1,420 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $126.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

