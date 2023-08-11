Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $103.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

