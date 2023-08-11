Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Get Aramark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. Aramark has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 905.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,865,000 after buying an additional 2,436,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,987,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.