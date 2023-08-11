Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $11.95

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $13.75. Arco Platform shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,050,226 shares trading hands.

Arco Platform Trading Up 15.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $771.56 million, a P/E ratio of 276.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

