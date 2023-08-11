Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

