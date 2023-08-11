Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ARHS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 504,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

