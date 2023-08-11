Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 688.3% in July

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a growth of 688.3% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.91 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 841.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.