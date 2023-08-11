Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARWR. SVB Securities cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

