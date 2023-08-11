Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,028 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up 1.8% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $55,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.16. 505,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,719. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

