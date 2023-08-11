Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,388. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,273,000 after acquiring an additional 119,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

