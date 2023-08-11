Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Position Decreased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for about 1.6% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $49,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.45. The company had a trading volume of 112,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.