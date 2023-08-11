Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Down to $94.94

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.94, but opened at $90.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 1,238 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASND has been the topic of several recent research reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 138,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.