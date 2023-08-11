ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Trading Down 2.4 %

ASML stock traded down $16.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.78. The stock had a trading volume of 805,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,122. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $712.68 and a 200 day moving average of $674.59. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

