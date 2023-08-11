ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
ASMPT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $32.42.
About ASMPT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.