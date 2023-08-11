Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) CEO Purchases $170,750.00 in Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) CEO Donald R. Young bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at $61,788,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $15,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $11,790,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

