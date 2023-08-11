Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 9,856 shares.The stock last traded at $36.90 and had previously closed at $36.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $809.05 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 122.37%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

