AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.9 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31.

AstraZeneca Announces Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 343.14%.

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.