AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.9 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
