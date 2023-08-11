ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. 231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (ASPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Asymshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF index. The fund is a passively managed, rules-based alternative strategy to hedging US large-cap equities. The fund targets between -25% and 75% net long equity exposure based on market risk.

