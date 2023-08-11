Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Atalaya Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Atalaya Mining Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 334 ($4.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £467.20 million, a PE ratio of 2,193.33, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.56. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 183 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($4.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.37) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 590 ($7.54) to GBX 600 ($7.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
