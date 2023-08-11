ATB Capital Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$13.25

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s current price.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE BDT traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.63. 189,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.77. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.1184371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.