Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 843,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

