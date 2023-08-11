Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of AVIR opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $8.72.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
