Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.25.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $149.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. Atkore has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atkore will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atkore by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

