Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at B. Riley

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $161.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.25.

Shares of ATKR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 192,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.79. Atkore has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atkore will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 25.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

