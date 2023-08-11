Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.90-$19.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 77,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atkore will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atkore

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.