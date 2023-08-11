Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.17% of Atmos Energy worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 149,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ATO traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $117.46. 554,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

