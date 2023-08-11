Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ATMU traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,285. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.