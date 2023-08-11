AudioEye’s (AEYE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AudioEye Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.98 on Friday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

