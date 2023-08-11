Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Cap of $207.47 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $207.47 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

