Audius (AUDIO) Trading 12.9% Higher This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $209.14 million and $9.10 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

