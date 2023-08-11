Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.
ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.38.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 4.3 %
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.18 million. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
