Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lowered by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864,259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,499 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 3.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.33% of Autodesk worth $596,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.96. 1,156,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,532. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

