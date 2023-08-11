Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $22.20. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 339 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also

